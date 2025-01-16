//Valdosta community invited to join road cleanup event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta kicks off 2025 with the Love Where You Live Road Cleanup by inviting the community to help make a difference.

Release:

Let’s kick off 2025 with a cleaner, greener Valdosta! The City of Valdosta invites you to join the first Love Where You Live Road Cleanup of the year on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This fun and rewarding event will begin at 1905 N. Ashley St. as volunteers team up to clean Marion Street, from E. Park Ave. to E. College St.

This is the perfect opportunity for individuals, families, and organizations looking to make a difference and get more involved in our community. Gather your friends, coworkers, or neighbors, and let’s work together to make Valdosta shine!

“We’re excited to start the new year with this amazing event,” said Chandra McAllister, Community Sustainability Coordinator. “It’s a great way to show love for our city, connect with others, and take care of our environment. Small efforts like this can have a big impact!”

Volunteers only need to bring comfortable shoes and a positive attitude. The Public Works Department will provide all the supplies needed to make this cleanup a success.

Pre-registration for the event is available at: https://tinyurl.com/2025LWYLRoadCleanup.

Don’t miss this chance to kick off 2025 by giving back to the community. For more information, contact Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister at 229-259-3588.