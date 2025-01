Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The community is invited to the 13th Annual James Eunice Legacy Blood Drive at the Northside Baptist Church in Valdosta.

Release:

Celebrate life and make a difference by giving the gift of life at the 13th Annual James Eunice Legacy Blood Drive at the Northside Baptist Church Family Life Center on Friday, January 10, 2025 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm