//Valdosta City Schools prepares for winter storm

VALDOSTA – All VCS schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 22 due to expected weather conditions.

Valdosta City Schools will reopen on Tuesday, January 21, with all after-school activities canceled due to anticipated winter storm conditions expected to arrive late in the afternoon.

All VCS schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 22 as icy road conditions in the early morning will make travel unsafe. Regular operations are expected to resume on Thursday, January 23.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to download the VCS app for timely updates and follow Lowndes EMA on social media for real-time information about local weather impacts.

We appreciate your cooperation and encourage everyone to stay safe and warm.