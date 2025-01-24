//Valdosta City Council meeting rescheduled

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces that the Valdosta City Council meeting has been rescheduled for January 28th.

Release:

The Valdosta City Council meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers on the second floor of Valdosta City Hall, located at 216 East Central Avenue.

Residents are encouraged to attend in person or watch the meeting live on the Valdosta, City Without Limits Facebook page.

For additional information, please contact the Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548.