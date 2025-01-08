//Updated deadline announced for Lowndes hurricane debris cleanup

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Hurricane Helene debris cleanup nears completion as updated deadline is announced for the unincorporated Lowndes County area.

Release:

Debris contractors in Lowndes County are nearing the completion of their cleanup efforts following Hurricane Helene. While we understand that debris remains in several areas, the first pass has been completed across most of the county. Debris meeting the following criteria will be picked up:

It is on the right of way. Contractors cannot remove any debris on private property.

It contains only vegetative debris. Piles with household trash, fencing, lumber, sheetrock, etc., will not be picked up unless separated.

Each of the cities within Lowndes County have previously announced that January 6th is the deadline to have debris at the curbside. That deadline does not apply to the unincorporated area of Lowndes County.

However, the deadline for placing debris in the right of way in the unincorporated areas of Lowndes County is January 17, 2025 . Any debris placed in the right of way after these deadlines runs the risk of not being picked up, and will become the property owner’s responsibility to have the debris removed at their expense. These deadlines are not the last day trucks will be hauling debris but rather the date they begin their final pass. This means they will not be back once they clear an area. They will also have crews riding to assess the locations of remaining debris, so if they pass an area and debris is not in the right of way after the deadline, the larger hauling trucks will not come to that area at all.

Residents do not need to call to schedule a pickup and exact pickup dates and locations cannot be provided. However, every road in Lowndes County will be reviewed, and any debris placed along the right of way by the established deadline will be collected. Lowndes County is grateful for the cooperation and patience shown by citizens as crews continue to work to complete the final stages of cleanup.