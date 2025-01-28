//Two Valdosta teens arrested in shooting investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals in a Lakeside Drive shooting investigation.

Arrested 1: Treveon Thomas, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Juvenile male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 23, 2025, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Lakeside Drive after several citizens called E911 to report hearing gunshots. Witnesses provided dispatchers with detailed descriptions of two males they observed running in the area with handguns.

As officers arrived, they observed two males who matched the description, attempting to enter a residence in the 800 block of Pineview Drive. Officers stopped the males, one was identified as Treveon Thomas, 17 years of age, and the other was a 15-year-old male juvenile. Both Thomas and the juvenile were found to have firearms concealed in their clothing.

While officers were investigating the incident, South Georgia Medical Center called E911 to report that a subject had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers and detectives responded to the hospital to speak with the 15-year-old male victim, who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Through investigation, detectives determined that the incidents were related. Thomas and the juvenile were both arrested for aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and possession of a handgun by a minor (misdemeanor). The juvenile was also charged with unruly juvenile (misdemeanor).

Thomas was transported to Lowndes County Jail. The Department of Juvenile Justice authorized the juvenile to be detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“This was a great quick response from our officers getting to the area immediately. Thanks to the detailed description provided by the witnesses, these two offenders were quickly and safely apprehended. The fact that teenagers were shooting guns in a neighborhood at 1:30 in the afternoon is alarming.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.