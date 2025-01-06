//Turner Center, YoWL seek poetry entries for Art of Writing Contest

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center and the Young Writers League are looking poetry entries for the 5th Annual Art of Writing Contest.

The Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) are seeking fiction, non-fiction, and poetry entries for the 5th Annual Art of Writing Contest. The contest is open to middle and high school students in fifth through twelfth grades in Georgia and the surrounding states. The entry deadline is Sat., Jan. 11, 2025. A theme that inspires young people to express themselves concerning important topics is chosen each year. The theme for 2025 is “Courage.”

2024 Art of Writing awards reception/ceremony.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each category at the middle and high school levels, resulting in $2,500 awarded to youth. Winning submissions and honorable mentions will be printed in an anthology after being announced at an awards reception at the Turner Center Galleries – located at 527 N. Patterson St. – on Mon., Mar. 17, 2025, 6-8pm. Each winner will receive a free copy of the anthology, and additional copies will be available for purchase in the Turner Center Gift Shop by the end of the 2024/2025 school year.

The contest is sponsored in part by Greater Valdosta United Way, the Georgia Council for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, Snake Nation Press, and the Valdosta Daily Times. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 2025 contest.

For more details, writing prompts, and to enter or the 5th Annual Art of Writing Contest, visit turnercenter.org, or contact Turner Center Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787.