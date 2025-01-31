//Turner Center wraps up Youth Winter Art Camps

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts recently wrapped up the Youth Winter Art Camps for ages 5-12.
Youth ages 5-12 received a one-day experience in art education during the holidays through the Turner Center’s 2024/2025 Youth Winter Art Camps, held on the Turner Center campus. Students enjoyed participating in culinary, painting, and ceramics projects. Class disciplines offered during winter camps will continue throughout the year. Youth Summer Art Camps will be announced on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Visit turnercenter.org/classes for a full list of art experiences or contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at 229.247.2787 for assistance.