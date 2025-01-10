//SRTC, UWA sign new articulation agreement

Share with friends

Photo Left to right: Dr. Jeffrey Merida, UWA Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; Elizabeth Harrell, SRTC Land, Forest, Wildlife Management Faculty; Ken Tucker, UWA President; Dr. Jeremy Green, SRTC Land, Forest, Wildlife Management Program Chair; Dr. Mustafa Morsy, Chair of the Department of Biological and Environmental Science at UWA.

THOMASVILLE – Southern Regional Technical College and UWA sign a new articulation agreement for natural resource management.

Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) is pleased to announce a new articulation agreement with the University of West Alabama (UWA), establishing a clear pathway for SRTC graduates to pursue advanced degrees in natural resource management and related fields.

The agreement specifically benefits students in SRTC’s Land, Forest, and Wildlife Management Program, allowing them to transfer credits seamlessly to UWA’s corresponding degree programs. Students will have the flexibility to continue their education either online or on UWA’s campus, building upon the foundational knowledge and skills developed at SRTC.

“This partnership represents a significant opportunity for our students to advance their education and career prospects in land, forest, and wildlife management,” said Jim Glass, President of Southern Regional Technical College. “By creating this clear pathway to a four-year degree, we’re helping our graduates achieve their educational and professional goals more efficiently.”

The collaboration includes comprehensive advising services from both institutions, ensuring students receive guidance on course selection, academic progression, and career development throughout their educational journey. This support system helps facilitate a smooth transition between the two institutions and sets students up for success in their chosen field.

Graduates of this program will be prepared for diverse career opportunities in land management, wildlife conservation, and environmental science. The agreement particularly benefits students interested in pursuing careers in natural resource management, where advanced education can lead to expanded professional opportunities.

Students interested in learning more about this transfer opportunity should contact SRTC’s Land, Forest, Wildlife Management Program Chair, Dr. Jeremy Green, at jlgreen@southernregional.edu

SRTC offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu.

