//SRTC Foundation awards over $79K in scholarships

THOMASVILLE – The Southern Regional Technical College Foundation awards $79,500 in scholarships for the 2025 spring semester.

For the 2025 spring semester, which begins January 13, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 79 students totaling $79,500. The SRTC scholarship funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees, books, classroom and lab supplies, and gas money.

The students who were awarded scholarships are:

Madison Folsom of Valdosta (31605)

Fabwin Rice of Valdosta (31601)

SRTC offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get graduates quickly into a desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

Spring semester begins January 13. Don’t wait, enroll today!