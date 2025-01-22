//South GA Home Builders Association supports VHS CTAE Construction Program

Share with friends

Photo: Members of the South Georgia Home Builders Association board with Mr. Bryan Deal, Construction Teacher at Valdosta High School, and Mr. Michael Rewis, CTAE Director for Valdosta City Schools.

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Home Builders Association continues to support VHS CTAE Construction Program.

Members of the South Georgia Home Builders Association board are pictured with Mr. Bryan Deal, Construction Teacher at Valdosta High School, and Mr. Michael Rewis, CTAE Director for Valdosta City Schools, celebrating their continued partnership in supporting students’ career development in the construction industry.

SGHBA recently made a generous donation to help cover travel and competition costs for the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills competitions in Atlanta. This support is a game-changer for our CTAE Construction Program students, allowing them to showcase their skills and develop leadership abilities that will set them up for future success!

We’re so grateful to SGHBA for their ongoing commitment to vocational education and workforce development. This partnership not only equips students with real-world experience but also strengthens the bond between our community and local schools. Thank you for investing in our future professionals!