//Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority hosts Operation Warm Heart Coat Drive

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority in partnership with Ten Rubies of Light successfully completes coat initiative.

Release:

The Kappa Psi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. successfully completed its initiative called “Operation Warm Heart Coat Drive” hosted by the Ten Rubies of Light.

The coat drive is a local program that was started in 2020. This year the goal was to collect 500 coats but chapter members exceeded this goal by collecting 575 coats. All coats were distributed to children in Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, and Tift counties.

The success of the coat drive would not have been possible without monetary donations and coat donations from friends, family, and local businesses. The chapter was also honored to accept a donation from celebrity comedian Rickey Smiley. The chapter is extremely thankful to him and all other donors who are as follows:

Ace Electric

Steels Jewelry

Farmer and Merchants Bank

Barnes and Greer Funeral Services

Just in Case Trucking

Henderson Memorial Chapel, Fitzgerald

Family Medicine

Health center of Adel

Jeff Lane Trucking

Reliance Orthopedic of Atlanta/Dekalb County

Valdosta Police Dept.

Cass Burch Crysler, Jeep, Ram

Above and Beyond Event Coordinating

Adel Outfitters

King Frog

Southwell Management Staff

Second to Nun Motorcycle Club

Walmart of Adel

Michelle Scruggs, a member of the Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter and chair of the initiative said she’s grateful so many children in need were positively impacted.

“Love is truly what it does. My heart is warm. Thanks to all who contributed to ensure that our Children are warm,” she said.

Operation Warm Heart is an annual initiative and will be organized again sometime in 2025.