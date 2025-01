Share with friends

VALDOSTA – SGMC Health is adjusting hours of operation for campuses and affiliates for safety due to the winter storm.

According to the SGMC Health Facebook page, due to Winter Storm Enzo, the campuses and affiliates of SGMC Health are adjusting hours of operation for Wednesday, January 22 for the safety of our employees, patients, and visitors.

