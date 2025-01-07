//SGBC Business Gala celebrates excellence, empowerment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosted the 2024 Annual Black Business Gala to celebrate excellence and empowerment.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) hosted its highly anticipated 2024 Annual Black Business Gala on Saturday, December 14th, at The Patterson in downtown Valdosta. Presented by Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) South Georgia, the event brought together community leaders, entrepreneurs, and supporters to celebrate Black excellence and empower future generations.

The evening was filled with inspiration, entertainment, and recognition. Terri Denison, Georgia District Director for the Small Business Administration, delivered an inspirational keynote, emphasizing the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and fostering economic growth in the region.

Guests were treated to captivating performances by a live band and the Valdosta High School Marching Cats Drumline, setting a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

Gospel recording artist Asod Brown moved the audience with a soulful rendition of the Black National Anthem.

The evening was expertly emceed by the charismatic Eric “AP” Perry of 107.9 The Beat.

A highlight of the gala was the presentation of awards recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations in the community. The awardees were:

● Chamber Partner of the Year: Vocalflo Entertainment (Sponsored by King Ramsey Construction)

● President’s Choice Award: Kristina Cheek (Sponsored by BridgeBuilder Management)

● Outstanding Board Member: Katrena Sermons (Sponsored by Hope Brown, Realtor)

● Non-Profit of the Year: National Council of Negro Women (Sponsored by Solace4Kids, Inc)

● Small Business of the Year: Bright Start Preschool & Learning Center (Sponsored by Go Local 1st Merchant Services)

These awards highlighted the significant contributions of these businesses and individuals to the economic vitality and social fabric of the community.

The gala served as a testament to the power of collaboration and community support. Sponsors, including ACE South Georgia, played a crucial role in making the event possible.

“On behalf of ACE I Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners. Your dedication, innovation, and resilience are a true inspiration to us all. At ACE, we believe in the power of small business and the entrepreneurs who drive our economy forward. As a proud sponsor of this event, we are committed to empowering business owners, providing the tools, resources, and support needed to turn aspirations into reality.

Together, we continue to build a brighter future for our communities, one business at a time.,” said Tommie Beth Willis, Regional Director for ACE South Georgia.

Each award recipient had an opportunity to express their message and the impact the SGBC has had on them.

“As soon as I joined [the Southern Georgia Black Chambers], my business acumen, my leadership ability, my marketing, my connections with the community here in Valdosta and beyond, grew tremendously and without the Chamber, I could not have become the leader I am today. ,” shared Kristina Cheek, recipient of the President’s Choice Award.

Special guest Michael T. Hill, CEO of the Georgia Coalition of Black Chambers highlighted during the event’s closing remarks the potential of the African American community as a trillion-dollar marketplace and urged attendees to focus on their community and invest in themselves.

The SGBC 2024 Black Business Gala was not only a celebration of achievements but also a catalyst for future growth and collaboration. The SGBC is committed to continuing its mission of empowering Black-owned businesses and fostering economic development in the region.

As stated by SGBC Board Member, Katrena Sermons, who was the recipient of the Outstanding Board Member Award, “We’re just trying to level the playing field [with] the information that’s being shared and the knowledge that’s helping your business to win. If you want to win, the Chamber will give you those tools that you need to win.”

To find event photos and to learn more about the Southern Georgia Black Chambers and its initiatives, visit www.sgablackchambers.org.