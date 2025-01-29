//Scintilla joins PEACH Education Tax Credit Program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy joins Georgia’s PEACH Education Tax Credit Program to fund transformative initiatives.

Scintilla Charter Academy is excited to announce its participation in the Georgia Foundation for Public Education’s PEACH Education Tax Credit Program. Through Georgia’s PEACH Education Tax Credit, donors can make a dollar-for-dollar contribution to these initiatives, while reducing their state tax liability. The funds raised will directly support the projects outlined below, advancing public education and fostering excellence in our community.

Contributions to Scintilla Charter Academy through this program will ensure that every dollar raised goes toward initiatives that help students succeed and grow.

“We are thrilled to be part of the PEACH Education Tax Credit program,” said Amanda Miller, Assistant Superintendent. “This funding will allow us to invest in our students’ futures by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to become the next generation of leaders and innovators. We encourage all community members to take advantage of this unique opportunity to make a direct impact on our students’ education while receiving a tax benefit.”

Participating in the PEACH Education Tax Credit program will provide Scintilla Charter Academy with the opportunity to raise funds for three critical initiatives ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and resources they need to thrive.

Real-World Application Through Interdisciplinary Learning and Design Thinking: Scintilla Charter Academy is committed to providing students with real-world problem-solving and innovation skills. Through this initiative, the school will integrate design thinking and interdisciplinary learning into its curriculum, giving students hands-on experiences and field opportunities that will prepare them for success. The funds raised through the PEACH program will be used to purchase technology, resources, and transportation, as well as support professional development for educators. This project ensures that students are ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Empowering Students Through Athletics, Enrichment, Leadership Development, and Mental Health Support: At Scintilla, developing the whole student is a core mission. This initiative will provide students with equitable access to athletics, leadership programs, and mental health resources, which are essential for physical, emotional, and personal growth. Contributions through the PEACH program will fund athletic equipment, wellness resources, and access to mentors and mental health professionals. These resources will ensure that all students can thrive in a safe, supportive environment.

Inspire Creativity: Fostering Artistic Exploration in Schools: Creativity is a driving force behind innovation. However, many students today lack the resources to fully explore their artistic potential. This project seeks to bridge that gap by upgrading Scintilla’s arts facilities with the latest tools and technologies. With the help of the PEACH Education Tax Credit, the school will provide students with opportunities to explore visual and performing arts in a way that fosters critical thinking and creativity. Funds will also support professional development for educators to help them integrate modern artistic techniques into their classrooms.

“The Georgia Foundation for Public Education is dedicated to strengthening our state’s K-12 public education system,” GFPE Executive Director Paige Buzbee Pushkin said. “We are thrilled to partner with Scintilla Charter Academy to raise funds through the PEACH Education Tax Credit program to impact innovation and public education in this community – local money helping local students is a win for everyone.”

The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE) exists to support educational excellence for students in Georgia. GFPE provides simple ways for donors to serve students in Georgia’s K-12 public school system impactfully by investing in projects and fostering relationships with donors – all to fund GFPE’s vision of public school excellence. GFPE collaborations create a better future for the 1.7 million students in Georgia’s public schools, including those who attend Scintilla Charter Academy.

For more information on how to participate in the PEACH Education Tax Credit program, or to make a contribution, please contact Scintilla Charter Academy at 229.244.5750 or visit https://scintillacharteracademy.com/peach-education-tax-credit/.

About Scintilla Charter Academy

Scintilla Charter Academy is a leading public charter school located in Valdosta, GA, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality education to students. Through a unique blend of academic rigor, real-world application, and creative exploration, Scintilla prepares students for success both in and outside of the classroom. Scintilla Charter Academy is located at 2171 East Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA, 31602. For more information about enrollment, including how to apply, please visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com or contact the school at 229-244-5750.