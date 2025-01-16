Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Rainwater Conference Center celebrates milestone year with the most successful December to date.

The Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, GA capped off a milestone year with one of its most successful Decembers to date, highlighted by several festive Christmas party parties. This achievement coincides with the completion of $1 million in renovations, enhancing the Center’s reputation as South Georgia’s premier event destination.

Throughout November and December, The Rainwater hosted dozens of events, welcoming hundreds of

attendees to its newly renovated spaces. Guests experienced an elevated holiday atmosphere with

upgraded interiors, beautiful decorations, and enhanced amenities, making every celebration truly

unforgettable.

“This has been an incredible year for The Rainwater,” said David J. DiSalvo, President and CEO of the Rainwater. “The $1 million renovations have transformed our facility, allowing us to exceed the expectations of our clients and guests. December’s success is proof that our investment in this community was the right decision, and we’re thrilled to celebrate these milestones together.”

The renovations feature sleek, modern furniture in the lobby and common areas, a complete demolition and rebuild of restrooms with updated stalls, mirrors, toilets, sinks, and countertops, fresh carpeting in all hallways, boardrooms, and meeting spaces, the addition of elegant chandeliers and wall sconces, new interior paint throughout the facility, and vibrant live plants to bring fresh color and energy to the space. These enhancements, coupled with the Center’s renowned service, helped attract holiday-themed corporate parties, charity events, and community celebrations in December alone.

The season kicked off with Merry Marketplace, a festive holiday shopping event, hosted by the Valdosta

Junior Service League, and featuring unique gifts, artisan crafts, and seasonal treats, creating a joyful

experience for the whole family. It was followed by holiday parties of all sizes, including those for Greater

Valdosta United Way, SAFT America Inc., Dillard’s Distribution Center, Southeastern Credit Union and

several others.

“This holiday season showcased the best of what our venue and staff have to offer,” DiSalvo added. “We’re already planning for 2025, and with these renovations, we’re better equipped than ever to deliver

exceptional experiences for our clients and their guests.”

Looking Ahead

The Rainwater’s renovations mark a new chapter in its mission to serve Valdosta and the surrounding

region. With modernized facilities and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the Center is poised to

host even more successful events in 2025, including an expanded lineup for next year’s holiday season.

For more information about The Rainwater, its newly renovated spaces, or to book your next event, visit

https://visitvaldosta.org/meeEngs/rainwater/ or call 229-245-0513.

About the Rainwater Conference Center

The Rainwater is South Georgia’s premier event facility, offering versatile spaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and exceptional service for meetings, conferences, weddings, and special events. Located in Valdosta, the Center is committed to fostering community growth and creating unforgettable experiences