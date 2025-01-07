//Parents turn in 19-year-old son to VPD for shooting investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department arrested a 19-year-old male in connection to a shooting investigation after being turned in by parents.

Arrested: Phillip Andrew McDonald, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 19, 2024, Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to a residence in the 500 block of Samuel Street, after a citizen called E911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived at the house, they found a 20-year-old male, who had been shot in the upper leg. Officers immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg until Emergency Medical Services from SGMC Health arrived and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Through investigation detectives determined that the victim, along with another 19-year-old male, were inside a residence, when Phillip Andrew McDonald, 19 years of age, began shooting into the house, striking the victim. The victims were familiar with McDonald and had a previous altercation with him. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for McDonald for two counts of aggravated assault (felony), aggravated battery (felony), criminal damage to property (felony), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony).

On January 3, 2024, McDonald’s parents brought him to the police department and turned him into detectives. McDonald was transported to Lowndes County Jail for the active arrest warrants.

The victim in this case is in stable condition. Medical staff credited the first officers on the scene for saving the victim’s life by applying the tourniquet.

“I am extremely proud of the work of everyone involved in this case. From our first officers on the scene, to the detectives who followed up on every piece of information given to them, to ensure that victim survived and this offender was held accountable.

We are thankful that the parents turned their son in to authorities, which allowed for a safe apprehension.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.