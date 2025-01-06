//Overheated boiler causes Valdosta commercial structure fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to a commercial structure fire that was caused by an overheated boiler.

Release:

On Saturday, January 4, 2025, at approximately 12:18 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a commercial structure fire at 1700 Old Clyattville Rd. The first unit arrived on scene within six minutes and discovered light smoke visible from the roof of a large warehouse.

A total of sixteen fire personnel responded, quickly bringing the fire under control. The cause of the fire was determined to be an overheated boiler. There were no injuries reported, no occupants were displaced, and the business was able to continue operations.

SGMC Health EMS and the Valdosta Police Department assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.