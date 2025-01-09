//Mellow Mushroom celebrates Veganuary with mushroom pizza

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom is celebrating Veganuary by bring back one the most popular vegan options the LTO Miss Mushroom Pizza.

In honor of Veganuary this month, Mellow Mushroom is once again celebrating plant-based dining by bringing back one of its most popular vegan menu items for a limited time…the Miss Mushroom pizza! Available at select Mellow Mushroom locations beginning today (Jan. 7) through March 10, the Miss Mushroom is made with minced garlic, Mellow red sauce, fresh spinach, Follow Your Heart® dairy-free mozzarella, sliced portobello & caramelized onions, and is then baked and topped with Follow Your Heart® Dairy-Free feta crumbles and a sprinkle of chives.

Miss Mushroom Pizza | Photo Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom joins countless other brands in honor of Veganuary – a non-profit organization that encourages and supports people and businesses worldwide to move to a plant-based diet for January and beyond as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering and improving the health of millions of people.

Mellow Mushroom is vegan-friendly year-round, offering vegan pretzels, salad dressings, sauces, munchies, specialty pizzas and plant-based tempeh protein across its 160+ locations. Guests can also substitute any regular cheese with Follow Your Heart® Dairy-Free Cheese. See here for all vegan options.

“We love that Mellow Mushroom has been celebrating Veganuary for several years now,” said Sandra Hungate, Veganuary’s U.S. Director. “Their returning Miss Mushroom pizza and other delicious vegan options are a testament to the continuing demand for plant-based foods and make it easy for people to eat in line with their values.”

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom has been serving out-of-this-world, stone-baked pizzas since 1974. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia & now operating 160+ locations across 16 states, the iconic pizza bakers are all about being high on pizza, people and passion. Elevating the dining experience with A Higher Order of Pizza™, Mellow Mushroom’s coveted secret dough recipe and red sauce have garnered a cult-like following over the years.

Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas also includes calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets & more with plenty of gluten-free & vegan options. Behind the Mellow bar, guests can enjoy a selection of fun, specialty cocktails & mocktails, wines and a selection of local beers.

Each location is locally owned and operated, providing a local flare baked in with Mellow’s trippy vibes, high quality, fresh ingredients and psychedelic artwork. Touted for its cult-like following and counterculture essence, Mellow Mushroom blends the boundaries between art, music, high-quality ingredients and passionate standards for dining. Mellow out…

For more information visit www.mellowmushroom.com.