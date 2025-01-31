//Lowndes EMA encourages readiness during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes EMA encourages residents to learn how to prepare during Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Release:

Unpredictable weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can strike Lowndes County at any given moment. That’s why Lowndes County Emergency Management has partnered with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to promote active participation in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, on February 3-7. By participating, we can enhance our readiness for any potential severe weather conditions.

“Severe Weather Preparedness Week presents a valuable opportunity to educate ourselves on safeguarding our homes and loved ones. Throughout this designated week, we have the opportunity to proactively prepare for potential weather emergencies,” stated Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “By actively participating in this weeklong endeavor, we can establish and develop safety measures that will benefit both our loved ones and the wider community.”

“As we observe SWPW, all Lowndes County residents must take the time to understand the risks severe weather can pose and to prepare accordingly,” said Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “By educating ourselves, practicing emergency plans, and staying informed, we can better protect our families, homes, and communities from weather-related hazards. Lowndes County is proud to partner with the GEMA/HS to ensure every Georgian has access to the resources and information they need to stay safe and resilient.”

Each day of the campaign will address the following topics:

Monday, Feb. 5 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Tornado Safety and PrepareAthon!

Thursday, Feb. 8 – Lightning Safety

Friday, Feb. 9 – Flood Safety

On Wednesday, February 5, tornado safety is emphasized. Residents, schools, and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill at 9 a.m. For more information on drill procedures, visit gema.georgia.gov/tornado-drill-procedures.

Lowndes County Emergency Management urges all residents to register for AlertLowndes, the county’s emergency notification system. To sign up, visit the Lowndes County website at www.lowndescounty.com and click on the AlertLowndes logo on the homepage. You can also use the following link to register directly: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=AlertLowndes.