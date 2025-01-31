//Lowndes Commissioner reappointed to ACCG-GSIWCF

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall was reappointed to ACCG Workers’ Compensation Fund Board of Trustees.

The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), also known as Georgia’s county association, recently reappointed Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall to serve on the ACCG – Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund Board of Trustees (ACCG-GSIWCF).

“On behalf of the ACCG Board of Managers, I would like to thank Commissioner Marshall for his continued commitment to serve in this important position,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “His participation on the Board of Trustees contributes to the success of the association’s Insurance Programs.”

The ACCG-GSIWCF was created in 1982 by 11 Georgia counties and currently provides workers’ compensation to 131 counties and 34 county-related authorities. It is owned by its members and managed by a seven-member Board of Trustees composed of representatives from participating counties. It is regulated by the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.

Marshall was reappointed for the one-year term of January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025. He will be eligible for reappointment at the conclusion of the current term.

“I am honored to continue serving on the ACCG-GSIWCF Board of Trustees,” said Commissioner Demarcus Marshall. “Ensuring that our counties have access to effective and reliable workers’ compensation coverage is essential for the safety and well-being of those who serve our communities. I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees to uphold the program’s integrity and success.”