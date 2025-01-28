//Kirk Borne Talks Innovation, Business Transformation at VSU Feb. 5

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Dr. Kirk Borne will discuss big data, emerging technologies, and the future of work at VSU on Feb. 5.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship will discuss big data, emerging technologies, and the future of work with Dr. Kirk Borne at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Health Science and Business Administration Building Room 1102. This event is open to the public.

A globally recognized leader in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, Borne’s presentation — “Convergence of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Entrepreneurship: Pioneering Innovation and Business Transformation” — will “explore how AI and data science are revolutionizing industries and sparking innovation in entrepreneurship,” said Dr. Byeonghwa Park, assistant professor of management for VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration and director of the J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship.

“His insights will provide attendees, from students to professionals, with cutting-edge knowledge on the evolving technological landscape and its implications for business strategy, decision-making, and innovation.”

Borne is a highly sought-after global speaker capable of covering a wide range of topics — data mining, big data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, data-driven decision making, and more. He is known for his insights into emerging technologies, the future of work, education, and science.

Borne’s experience includes serving as the principal data scientist, executive advisor, and the first data science fellow at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he provided leadership and mentoring to multidisciplinary teams of scientists, modelers, and data scientists and consulted with organizations across various sectors on using large-scale data repositories and machine learning for discovery, decision support, and innovation.

Borne served 12 years as a professor of astrophysics and computational science at George Mason University. Before that he spent nearly 20 years supporting NASA projects, including serving as the data archive project scientist for the Hubble Space Telescope, working with NASA’s Astronomy Data Center, and contributing to the Space Science Data Operations Office. His expertise in large scientific databases and data mining led him to contribute to the design and development of the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope, where he worked on science data management, informatics, statistical research, and public outreach.

He currently serves as an advisory board member at Prime AI.

Borne is a prominent advocate for data literacy and is a highly influential figure on social media. Since 2013, he has consistently been ranked among the top global influencers in big data and data science.

Borne continues to demonstrate how data science can drive innovation across industries, from helping Fortune 500 companies harness massive datasets to aiding NASA’s discovery of previously unknown galaxies and exoplanets.

“Dr. Borne’s visit is a remarkable opportunity for students and faculty at VSU, as well as our friends across South Georgia,” Park said. “His talk will offer deep insights into the future of AI and data science, especially in their application to entrepreneurship and business transformation. For students, this event will provide critical exposure to emerging technologies and their practical applications in the business world. For faculty, it presents an opportunity to incorporate leading-edge technological trends into their curriculum, thereby enhancing the academic experience and preparing students for future careers in these high-demand fields. The public will gain insights into how these technologies are transforming daily life and driving adaptation in a rapidly changing world.”

