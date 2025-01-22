//House fire on East Anne Street displaces two residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a house structure fire on East Anne Street that has displaced two residents.

Release:

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at approximately 11:43 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 610 East Anne Street. The first unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of an apartment complex.

Twenty-six firefighters responded, quickly bringing the fire under control. No injuries were reported. Two occupants were displaced and are receiving aid through the Valdosta Housing Authority. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For further information or inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com