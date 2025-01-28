//Gornto Road reopens after weeks of bridge construction

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the reopening of the bridge over Sugar Creek on Gornto Road after weeks of construction.

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the reopening of the bridge over Sugar Creek on Gornto Road. After weeks of construction, the bridge is fully operational, providing a safer and more efficient route for commuters and residents. This project was made possible through the hard work and collaboration of outside contractors and the City of Valdosta’s Engineering Team. The bridge officially opened to the public on January 27, 2025. The City extends its gratitude to the contractors and engineering staff for their commitment to completing this critical infrastructure project, as well as to the community for their patience during construction.

For more information, please contact the Engineering Department at 229.259.3530.