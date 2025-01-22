//Georgia women urged to prioritize health during Cervical Cancer Awareness

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging women during Cervical Cancer Awareness to prioritize health care.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is urging women to take purposeful steps in their health care by prioritizing regular screenings and taking preventive measures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 11,500 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States, and about 4,000 women lose their lives to this disease each year. These statistics emphasize the need for increased awareness and action.

South Health District’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) offers resources for women aged 40-64 who are uninsured or underinsured. The program provides screenings that can detect early signs of cancer and pre-cancers in the breast and cervix, significantly increasing the chances of successful treatment.

“Catching cervical cancer early can really make a difference,” said Missy Sims, R.N., Women’s Health Coordinator for the South Health District. “We want to help women avoid advanced cancer and all the challenges that come with it. That’s why our BCCP program is here—to make sure that everyone has access to these critical screenings.”

Cervical cancer is preventable and treatable when detected early. Prevention strategies include:

Receiving the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine

Getting regular Pap smears and HPV tests

Practicing safe sex

Avoiding smoking.

These steps, combined with routine screenings, can dramatically lower the risk of developing cervical cancer.

For more information about the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, visit southhealthdistrict.com/bccp. To learn more about cervical cancer prevention and screening, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/cervical-cancer.

Take action today. Schedule your screening and join the effort to lower cervical cancer rates in our community. Let’s work together to ensure every woman has the opportunity for a healthier future.