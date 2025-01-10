//Georgia Bridgemen seek support for Presidential Inauguration Parade

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes High Georgia Bridgemen Band seek help from the community to raise funds for trip to Presidential Inauguration Parade.

The Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen Band has been offered an extraordinary opportunity to represent our community, our state, and our school system on the national stage. We are thrilled to share that they have been selected to perform in the 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade on Monday, January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.!

This honor is monumental, as they are one of only four high school bands in the nation invited to participate. Representing Georgia in such a historic event is a testament to the talent, dedication, and hard work of these exceptional students.

For years, the Georgia Bridgemen have aspired to earn this achievement, applying for every Presidential Inauguration Parade since 2001. The last time they were selected was in 2005.

This opportunity feels especially meaningful this year, following the challenges our community has faced, including the impact of Hurricane Helene and other weather-related disruptions. During a recent trip to Washington, D.C., the band’s scheduled performance at the Lincoln Memorial was unfortunately rained out. Being invited back to D.C. for this prestigious event brings renewed hope and excitement for our students and their families.

While this is an incredible honor, it comes with significant expenses. The costs of transporting the band to Washington, D.C., providing meals, and arranging accommodations in a short time frame are substantial. To ensure that this trip is accessible to all students, we aim to raise $225,000.

We are reaching out to our community for support to make this dream a reality. Your generosity can help provide these students with the opportunity of a lifetime. Tax-deductible donations can be made in the following ways:

By Check: Please make checks payable to LHS Band Boosters, a 501(c)(3) organization. This can be dropped off at Lowndes Board of Education, Lowndes High School, or we will pick this up from you at your convenience.

Please make checks payable to LHS Band Boosters, a 501(c)(3) organization. This can be dropped off at Lowndes Board of Education, Lowndes High School, or we will pick this up from you at your convenience. Online: Scan the QR code on the attached letter or click on the link below to contribute securely. https://lhsgeorgiabridgemen.square.site/inaugural-parade?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR04RAfPglQWduelfCpzcWyWdT5JLb2D947MIlPh4Mw1Ls2l8orYfbtwEyU_aem_lDffJPSSu_XHUNV6gcVN2g

The Band Boosters are also selling limited edition Georgia Bridgemen Inaugural Parade gear (t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc.). If you would like to order, click here.