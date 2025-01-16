//GCSU congratulates Valdosta students for making President’s, Dean’s Lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia College & State University recognizes Valdosta students for making the President’s List and Dean’s List.

Emily During of Valdosta, GA, made the President’s List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University. To earn distinction on the president’s list, students must achieve a minimum 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2024 fall semester and looks forward to another great year as the spring semester begins this week.

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the President’s List for the fall 2024 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts. To earn distinction on the president’s list, students must achieve a minimum 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Brycelyn Casey of milledgeville (31601)

Jaylyne Harris of Valdosta (31606)

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts. To earn distinction on the Dean’s list, students must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Clifford Baker of Valdosta (31602)

Rachel Black of Valdosta (31601)

Avery Holder of Valdosta (31602)

Charles Wilson of Valdosta (31602)

