//Final date for vegetative storm debris collection announced

VALDOSTA – January 6, 2025 will by the final day to place vegetative storm debris at the curb for collection.

Release:

Citizens of Valdosta are reminded that January 6, 2025, is the final day to place vegetative storm debris at the curb for collection. This marks the last opportunity for storm-related debris to be picked up as part of the ongoing cleanup efforts following recent storms.

“Our community has shown incredible resilience during this cleanup process, and we are grateful for everyone’s patience and cooperation,” said Richard Hardy, City Manager. “As we approach the final stages, I encourage residents to take advantage of this last opportunity to ensure all storm debris is properly collected. Together, we are moving forward to restore and improve our neighborhoods.”

Beginning January 7, 2025, the closeout process will proceed as follows:

Debris Collection by Bunyan Trucks

· Bunyan trucks will focus on streets where debris remains. Once a street is cleared, it will be marked as “clear” on a master map accessible to all involved teams.

· Streets will be marked as “clear” no later than one day after debris removal to minimize delays.

· Crews will complete entire trash routes before moving to the next, ensuring efficiency and thoroughness. The specific starting route will be announced soon.

Street Inspections by USACE

· The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will conduct street inspections during debris collection to identify and mark streets that are already clear of debris.

· This will allow Bunyan trucks to focus on streets with known debris as of the January 6th deadline.

Additional Guidelines

· Debris small enough to fit into standard trash cans will not require collection by the trucks.

· Trucks will not stop for small piles of pine straw or leaves.

· Large root balls may require separate collection and breakdown using specialized equipment.

· Updates on the handling of “in-ground” stumps within the Right-of-Way (ROW) will be provided once clarification is received regarding the USACE contract.



“We are committed to ensuring that all storm debris is collected in a timely and efficient manner. To make this process as smooth as possible, we need the cooperation of our residents to have their debris at the curb by the January 6th deadline,” said Larry Ogden, Public Works Director. “Our teams, along with Bunyan trucks and the USACE, are working diligently to restore our community, and your participation is critical to our success.”

Residents are encouraged to comply with the January 6th deadline to ensure efficient and timely removal of all storm-related debris.

For more information or updates, please contact the City of Valdosta at 229-259-3548.