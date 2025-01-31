//Community invited to February Love Where You Live Road Cleanup

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites residents to the community Love Where You Live Road Cleanup this February.

The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department invites all residents to show their community some love this February during the Love Where You Live Road Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at 1701 Barack Obama Blvd. to clean Ricardo Street, from Barack Obama Blvd. to Claudia Cir.

The January cleanup was canceled due to snow, but our Valdosta Public Works Department is ready to make the February event even more impactful. This is a great opportunity for individuals, families, and organizations to give back to the community and contribute to a cleaner, greener Valdosta.

“February is the perfect time to show some love to our city and to Mother Earth,” said Chandra McAllister, Community Sustainability Coordinator. “This cleanup is a chance for everyone to come together, connect with neighbors, and make a real difference in keeping Valdosta beautiful.”

Volunteers are encouraged to bring comfortable shoes and a positive attitude. The Valdosta Public Works Department will provide all necessary supplies.

Pre-registration for the event is available at: https://tinyurl.com/2025LWYLRoadCleanup.

For more information regarding future cleanups, contact Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister at 229-259-3588 or cmcallister@valdostacity.com.