//City of Valdosta updates office reopening, service adjustments

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces updates on administrative offices reopening and sanitation service adjustments.

The travel advisory for the City of Valdosta has been lifted. While conditions have improved, motorists are urged to remain cautious as some icy patches persist on roadways, particularly on overpasses and bridges.

The City of Valdosta administrative offices will resume normal operations on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 8 a.m.

Travel Advisory

The City encourages drivers to exercise caution while traveling, as icy conditions may still be present in certain areas.

Sanitation Services

Public Works sanitation services are delayed by two days this week:

Wednesday routes will be collected on Friday.

Regular schedules will resume on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Valdosta Municipal Court Rescheduled

The Valdosta Municipal Court session originally scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 26, 2025. For additional details, please contact the court at (229) 293-3171.

The City of Valdosta thanks residents for their patience and cooperation during the weather event. Stay safe and drive carefully.

For updates, follow us on social media or visit www.valdostacity.com.