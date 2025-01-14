//City of Valdosta offices closes to observe MLK Jr. Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the closure of all city offices and facilities to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City of Valdosta will observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, resulting in the closure of all city administrative offices and facilities. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Essential services, such as public safety and emergency services, will remain operational during this time to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Sanitation services will be affected by the holiday closure. Residents can expect the following changes to their schedule:

The Valdosta Public Works Department Sanitation Division will only collect garbage (green roll-out cans) on Monday, Jan. 20.

Bulk items and yard trash will not be collected on this day. Regular bulk and yard trash collection will resume on the following business day, Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and ensure that any bulk items or yard trash are set out for collection starting Tuesday.

For additional information about the city closure, visit www.valdostacity.com or contact the Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.

For information about the Valdosta Public Works Department, call 229-259-3590.