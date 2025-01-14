//City of Valdosta issues updates on Sugar Creek sewer pipe washout

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta issues updates on the sewer pipe washout along Sugar Creek after inspections.



On Monday, January 6, 2025, at approximately 11:20 a.m., City personnel identified a significant issue during inspections along Sugar Creek. The investigation aimed to pinpoint the source of elevated bacterial counts and inflow into lift stations. During the inspection, a washout was discovered, causing a sewer collection pipe to shift open. This allowed sanitary sewer to flow into the creek and vice versa.

Update: As of 1:30 p.m., the spill has been stopped, and a bypass has been installed and is fully operational. The total volume of wastewater discharged during this major spill is estimated at 15,000 gallons.

Crews remain on-site to monitor the bypass and ensure repairs to the affected pipe section are completed. Residents are still strongly advised to avoid contact with Sugar Creek from Baytree Road to its confluence with the Withlacoochee River until further notice.

The Utilities Department’s Central Line Division is coordinating with all appropriate regulatory and public health agencies to address the issue and ensure public safety.

The City of Valdosta remains committed to preventing sanitary sewer overflows. Through ongoing efforts to modernize aging infrastructure and implement proactive programs, the Utilities Department continues to address and minimize such incidents.

For more information about these initiatives or to learn how you can contribute to the City’s efforts, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division, at (229) 259-3592.