//City of Valdosta announces applications are open for 2025 CDBG

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces that applications are now open for the 2025 Community Development Block Grant program.

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce that applications for the 2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program are now open. The application deadline is Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Since its inception in 2004, the CDBG program has played a pivotal role in improving housing, public facilities and infrastructure within the city.

The CDBG initiative continues to transform the lives of Valdosta residents by fostering strategic investments and community-driven projects that significantly enhance the quality of life in local neighborhoods.

Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager, expressed her enthusiasm about the program, stating: “The CDBG program represents our commitment to empowering residents and improving our community through thoughtful investments. We encourage eligible applicants to take advantage of this opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their neighborhoods. Our team is here to guide you every step of the way.”

For further information or guidance on the application process, the Neighborhood Development Department is available to assist.

Please contact Neighborhood Development at 229-671-3617 or email Charizma Harp at charp@valdostacity.com. Ms. Harp is happy to address inquiries and provide support throughout the application process.

The City of Valdosta encourages all eligible residents to explore this opportunity, contribute to the development of the community and make a lasting impact on the quality of life in Valdosta.

Applications are available online at www.valdostacity.com/cdbg.