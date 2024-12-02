//Wiregrass celebrates 10th annual National Apprentice Week

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Precision Machining and Manufacturing student Nakiria Larkin is a Registered Apprenticeship at Arglass in Valdosta as a Machinist.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently celebrated the 10th annual National Apprenticeship Week.

Wiregrass Tech celebrated the 10th annual National Apprenticeship Week (November 17-23, 2024) by highlighting the value of Registered Apprenticeships for growing South Georgia’s skilled workforce. This year’s Apprenticeship Week celebrates Georgia’s historic investment in apprenticeships through the High Demand Apprenticeship Program (HDAP), which has led to unprecedented growth in apprenticeships throughoutthe state.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and its 22 technical colleges serve as Registered Apprenticeship sponsors making it the largest Registered Apprenticeship network in the state. To date, Wiregrass has 52 active apprentices working for 26 local employers. There have been 41 Wiregrass apprentices who have received nationally-recognized Certificate of Apprenticeship from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“One of our college’s focuses is workforce development and seeing local businesses and industry partner with us and hire Wiregrass apprentices is a win-win situation for us all,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

To get involved or learn more about Wiregrass Tech’s Apprenticeship Program, contact Wiregrass Executive Director of Workforce Development, Nicole West, at 229-333-2100 ext. 4837 or by email at Nicole.west@wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for Spring Semester; classes begin on January 8, 2025. Visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more.