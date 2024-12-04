//WGTC welcomes new Vice President of Academic Affairs

Share with friends

Photo: Thomas Wesley is the new Vice President for Academic Affairs of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces Thomas Wesley as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements welcomes Thomas Wesley as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Thomas would describe himself simply as a man of few words but of much action. Thomas served as the Dean of Technical and Industrial Systems at Coastal Pines Technical College in Waycross, GA a position he reached in July 2019. Before this, he held roles as the Dean of General Education and Learning Support, as well as Associate Dean of General Education and Secondary Initiatives from May 2017 to July 2019. With a decade-long tenure as the lead instructor for the Electronics Technology and Railroad Technology programs at Coastal Pines Technical College, Thomas’s career in education began with the Technical College System of Georgia in July of 2007.

A graduate of Okefenokee Technical College, Thomas brings a student-centered approach to his leadership. His innovative teaching style, passion for education, and rapport with students and peers earned him the 2013 Rick Perkins Award (Teacher of the Year) for Okefenokee Technical College and the 2017 Rick Perkins Award for Coastal Pines Technical College.

Thomas’s academic journey includes completion of a locomotive electrical systems certificate from Coastal Pines, an Associate’s degree in Electronics Technology from Waycross College (South Georgia State College), and a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (specialization in network administration) from American Intercontinental University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He furthered his education with a Master of Science in Information Technology from Walden University. Additionally, he completed the Leadership Waycross program in 2016 and recently finished the Senior Leadership program in 2023, both aimed at enhancing his advocacy and leadership skills within the community and the Technical College System of Georgia.

Over the years, Thomas has acquired many certifications, including international test administrator for the Electronics Technician Association (ETA) and various installer certifications. He gained work experience as a Biomedical Instrumentation Technician at Coffee Regional Medical Center before transitioning to the rail industry (CSX) as an electrician. Thomas’s service to his country as an Air Force Security Police officer further proves his diverse skill set.

Thomas’s dedication to education extends beyond the classroom. He seized the opportunity to become an electronics instructor at his alma mater, to mentor future professionals. Under his guidance, several students achieved national recognition in electronics technology in numerous SkillsUSA competitions.

Notable among his achievements is the acquisition of a full operational SD40 locomotive donation, valued at over $500,000, which serves as a training lab for the railroad technology program at Coastal Pines Technical College.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Thomas prioritizes family and community engagement. He is a devoted husband and father of four and is actively involved in community initiatives such as recreational football coaching and recently served as a member of the Waycross-Ware County Development governing board. Additionally, Thomas manages a small electronics repair business and rental property, showing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Despite his busy schedule, Thomas remains committed to balancing his professional endeavors with quality time for family, friends, and community involvement.

In his role as Vice President of Academic Affairs, he be will responsible for planning, overseeing, and directing various institutional functions that will support the college’s academic affairs objectives and mission. This includes, but is not limited to all facets of credit and non-credit instruction; institutional assessment, student learning, and strategic planning initiatives; liaison activities with accreditation bodies; institutional research designed to support the mission of the college; as well as meeting reporting requirements as mandated by state and federal government, key stakeholders, and external agencies.

Wiregrass has four campus locations: Fitzgerald, Douglas, Valdosta, and Sparks. A satellite office is also located at Moody AFB. To learn more about the opportunities on how you can join the Wiregrass team and view job openings, visit Wiregrass.edu.