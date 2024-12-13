//WGTC names 2025 Rick Perkins Award winner

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Media Production Program Coordinator and Multimedia Specialist, John Patten, has been named Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s 2025 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the 2025 Rick Perkins Award winner for Excellence in Technical Instruction.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced John Patten, as the 2025 Rick Perkins Award winner. The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction is the Technical College System of Georgia’s Instructor of the Year program.

The Rick Perkins Award program is designed to recognize and honor instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields. Each year, instructors are nominated for the Rick Perkins Award by their peers throughout the college. College finalists participate in a selection process and interview with a panel of their peers. This year’s semi-finalists were Jason Hurst, EMS Paramedic Program Instructor– Coffee Campus, Joey Johnson Computer Information Systems Technology Instructor – Valdosta Campus, April Lott Cosmetology Program Coordinator – Coffee Campus, John Patten, Media Production Program Coordinator and Multimedia Specialist – Valdosta Campus, Rainy Rasmussen, Commercial Truck Driving Instructor – Valdosta Campus, and Jack Wiesner Economics Instructor – Valdosta Campus.

“John goes above and beyond what is needed to help not only his students but also any event at the college. His help was especially appreciated during the development of the QEP for reaffirmation,”

read one of his nominations.

When asked about his reaction to receiving this honor, Patten responded, “Receiving the Rick Perkins Award is an incredible honor that reflects my passion for teaching and my dedication to seeing the next generation of our local workforce succeed. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students leave our school and put back into our community in immeasurable ways, and I feel privileged to have a part in that. This recognition encourages me to continue putting my best into my instruction every day. By sharing my passion for media production with my students, I aim to fuel their creativity and foster the innovation required in today’s workforce.” He has been teaching for eight and a half years at Wiregrass.

The following Wiregrass instructors were nominated for the instructor of the year award (in alphabetical order): Jessica Altman, Psychology Instructor; Randy Arnold, Barbering Instructor; Jessica Blackburn, Culinary Arts Instructor; Ashley Boyd, History Instructor; Roy Bramley, Welding Instructor; Eric Carruthers, Criminal Justice Instructor; Sherry Carroll, Psychology Instructor; Dr. Garrett Hall, History Instructor; Eddy Harden, Computer Information System Technology Instructor; Toby Heard, Automotive Program Coordinator; Marilyn Hutchison-McGlynn, Practical Nursing Instructor; Jason Hurst, EMS Paramedic Program Instructor; Joey Johnson, Computer Information Systems Technology Instructor; April Lott, Cosmetology Program Coordinator; John Patten, Media Production Program Coordinator and Multimedia Specialist; Rainy Rasmussen, Commercial Truck Driving Instructor; Taylor Smith, Diesel Equipment Technology Instructor Program Coordinator; Anthony Thorpe, Biology Instructor; Jack Wiesner, Economics Instructor; Chrystal Wise, Health Sciences Core, PCA, Phlebotomy Instructor; and Sandi Woodward, Director of Dental Programs.

Patten will represent Wiregrass at the regional interview competition in February at the Tifton campus of Southern Regional Technical College. All college winners will represent their colleges in April at the state Rick Perkins and GOAL (student of the year program) awards event where the region winners and the state winner will be announced. To learn more about the programs offered at Wiregrass visit Wiregrass.edu. New students are being accepted now for the Spring Semester, classes start on January 8, 2025.