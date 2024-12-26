//VPD responds to male with life threatening burns

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department recently responded to calls about a male with life threatening burns from a near by barrel.

Release:

On December 14, 2024, at approximately 9:25 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Valdosta Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services personnel from South Georgia Medical Center responded to a vacant lot in the 1600 block of West Savannah Avenue, after a citizen called E911 to report that a male was on fire. First responders were on the scene within a couple of minutes and located a 66-year-old male, with burns all over his body. The male was responsive and able to communicate with first responders.

The male was transported to SGMC, and then medically transported to a specialized burn hospital.

Due to the extent of life-threatening burns to the male, Valdosta Police Department detectives and crime scene personnel responded to investigate the incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the male was sitting near a burn barrel that had recently had a fire inside. They spoke with witnesses who stated that they had observed the male, by himself, sleeping in a chair beside the barrel approximately an hour and a half earlier.

Items were collected by crime scene personnel, which has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Laboratory, for analysis.

The area where the male was found is known for people to gather around the barrel and socialize at all times of the day.

Detectives are seeking any other witnesses in the area who may be able to provide information on what occurred.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.