//VPD makes narcotics arrest while serving warrant

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department arrested two individuals for narcotics while serving an arrest warrant.

Release:

Arrested 1: Michael Sloan, African American male 35 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Delcida McCullough, African American female, 35 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 11, 2024, detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit were at a residence in the 400 block of Webster Street, to serve an active arrest warrant on Michael Sloan, 35 years old. While speaking with Sloan and taking him into custody, detectives noticed an odor of narcotics from inside the residence.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the execution of the warrant, detectives found Delcida McCullough, 35 years old, inside the residence. McCullough was also found to have active arrest warrants.

Detectives seized a quantity of powder cocaine, a firearm, as well as tools and currency that are indicative of narcotics sales. Sloan was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and possession of drug-related items (misdemeanor), along with the active arrest warrant.

McCullough was also transported to Lowndes County Jail on her two active arrest warrants, which were not related to this case. If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.