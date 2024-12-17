//VPD investigates calls about loud “boom” noises

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has fined two males for discharging a firearm in the city limits after numerous call of loud “boom” noises.

Release:

On December 15, 2024, at approximately 8:30 pm., E911 received numerous phone calls about loud “boom” noises. Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the northeast area of the county to investigate the noise.

Deputies found two males, in the 2900 block of Stallings Road, who admitted to shooting Tannerite, which is legal to purchase, with a rifle.

Through investigation it was determined that the males were on property in the Valdosta City limits. Neither male was aware that they were in the city limits.

Valdosta Police Officers cited both males, who are in their early 20’s, with discharging of a firearm in the city limits (misdemeanor). At this time there have been no injuries or property damage reported from the incident.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.