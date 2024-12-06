//VPD arrests three men in stolen vehicle

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested three Georgia men for the theft of a vehicle from Dekalb County.

Release:

Arrested: 1: Kelzavious Felder, African American male, 17 years of age, Warner Robins resident

Arrested 2: Gabriel Dunn, African American male, 19 years of age, Warner Robins resident

Arrested 3: Qwamaine Lewis, African American male 17 years of age, Lanier County resident

On December 2, 2024, around noon, Valdosta Police Officers received information that a stolen vehicle was in the 1700 block of Largo Circle. Officers received a detailed vehicle description, including the license plate number.

When officers arrived in the area, they observed the vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence with three males sitting inside it. After confirming that the car had been reported stolen out of Dekalb County, officers removed the three occupants. The occupants were identified as Qwamaine Lewis, age 17, Kelzavious Felder, age 17, and Gabriel Dunn, age 19. All three males provided conflicting stories as to the ownership of the vehicle. Officers contacted the owner of the car, who told them that she did not know who stole her vehicle and no one had permission to have it.

Officers arrested Lewis, Felder, and Dunn without incident. Inside the vehicle, officers located over a pound of marijuana, along with tools indicative of narcotics sales. All three males were transported to Lowndes County Jail. They have been charged with theft by receiving stolen property (felony). Felder faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony).

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.