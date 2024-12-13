//VFD urges kitchen fire safety after responding to apartment fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VFD is urging citizens to practice kitchen fire safety this holiday season after responding to apartment fire.

Release:

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at approximately 4:23 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of an apartment fire at 1718 Northside Drive. The first fire unit arrived on scene within five minutes to find light smoke showing from the second-floor of a multi-family apartment building.

Fire crews immediately initiated operations, quickly bringing conditions under control. No injuries were reported during the incident, and no occupants were displaced. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

The Valdosta Fire Department urges residents to prioritize fire safety in the kitchen as the holiday season approaches. To prevent cooking-related fires, always stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, or boiling food and keep flammable items like towels and packaging away from heat sources. Additionally, ensure your smoke alarms are functioning properly.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For additional information, please contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.