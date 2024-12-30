//VFD safely removes dogs from Clover Drive house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Clover Drive where five dogs were safely removed.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1704 Clover Dr. Fire personnel arrived on scene within 4 minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the residence. The fire was quickly brought under control, and five dogs were safely removed from the home.

No injuries were reported. Four occupants were displaced and staying with family. The American Red Cross was called to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.