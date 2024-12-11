//VFD responds to house fire on Willow Way

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire on Willow Way displacing an adult and two children.

Release:

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 3:09 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1324 Willow Way. The first fire unit arrived on the scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from the roof of the residence.

Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control and successfully rescued two canines from the home. No injuries were reported during the incident.

As a result of the fire, one adult and two children were displaced. The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the affected family.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Valdosta Fire Department reminds all residents to ensure their smoke alarms are functioning and to practice fire safety measures regularly.

For additional information, please contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.