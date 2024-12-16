//VFD rescues two dogs in early morning house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently rescued two dogs while responding to an early morning house fire.

Release:

On Monday, December 13, 2024, at approximately 4:09 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 807 Smithbriar Drive. Fire crews arrived on scene within five minutes to find heavy flames visible from the residence.

In order from left to right: Lt. Kieth Niehanke, Firefighter Keanu Hannon, Sgt Ellie Rodriquez.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and rescued two canines from the home. There were no injuries reported. Two occupants were displaced as a result of the fire; however, they did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on scene operations. Additionally, the Valdosta Fire Department extends its gratitude to Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Remerton Fire Department for standing by to handle any additional emergency calls during this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.