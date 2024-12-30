//VFD rescues pet in afternoon house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department rescued a pet in an afternoon house fire that displaced two individuals.

Release:

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 4:07 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2414 Deborah Dr. The first unit arrived on scene within 4 minutes to find light smoke coming from a single-family residence.

Twenty fire personnel responded and quickly brought conditions under control, rescuing one pet from the home. One injury was reported and treated by SGMC Health EMS on-site. Two occupants were displaced due to the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

Additionally, the cause of the fire was accidental. The Valdosta Fire Department urges residents to follow fire safety practices as the holiday season approaches.

1. Stay in the Kitchen: Never leave cooking food unattended, especially when frying, grilling, or using the stovetop. If you need to leave, turn off the burners.

2. Keep Flammable Items Away: Ensure dish towels, oven mitts, and food packaging are kept away from the stovetop and other heat sources to prevent accidental fires.

3. Check the Stove: Double-check that the stove is off after cooking and wasn’t accidentally turned on after cleaning.

4. Be Prepared: Keep a lid or baking sheet nearby to smother small grease fires. If a fire starts, turn off the heat and cover the flames—never use water on a grease fire.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.