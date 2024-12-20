//Valdosta residents reminded of final storm debris pickup

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta reminds all residents of the final storm debris pickup to ensure debris is placed roadside.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is reminding all residents that the final round of storm debris collection will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Residents must ensure all storm debris is placed by the roadside no later than Monday, January 6, 2025.

Final Deadline for Debris Collection: January 6, 2025

Action Required: Place all storm debris at the curb for collection.

This is the last opportunity for storm-related debris to be removed at no cost to property owners. Once the FEMA disaster relief contract concludes, debris removal will become the responsibility of the property owner, at their own expense.

Let’s work together to keep our community clean and safe. Please adhere to this deadline to take advantage of this no-cost service.

For any questions or additional information, contact the City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department at 229-259-3588.