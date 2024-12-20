//Valdosta residents recognized for UNG President’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The University of North Georgia recognizes Valdosta residents on achieving the fall 2024 President’s List.

University of North Georgia (UNG) President Michael P. Shannon recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2024 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.

Ashley Arizmendi of Valdosta was named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Bailey Bates of Valdosta was named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Ansley Carter of Valdosta was named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Erin Halter of Valdosta was named to the President’s Honor Roll.

