//Valdosta residents named for Piedmont University’s Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Piedmont University congratulates Valdosta residents for qualifying for the 2024 fall semester Dean’s List.

Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 260 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Students who earned the recognition include:

Ileynaret Brooks of Valdosta, GA

Laurana Layton of Valdosta, GA

About Piedmont University

Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing, Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

