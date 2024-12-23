//Valdosta residents invited to Christmas tree recycling event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA –

The City of Valdosta invites residents to participate in the annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event, an environmentally friendly opportunity to dispose of used Christmas trees. The event will take place from Friday, December 27, 2024, to Friday, January 3, 2025.

City residents can drop off their trees at the Five Points Shopping Center, located at 3101–3109 N. Ashley Street, near the recycling trailers. Trees collected during this event will be recycled into mulch and potting soil, directly benefiting the environment and supporting the city’s sustainable waste management initiatives.

City residents may also place their trees by the curb on their designated sanitation day for pickup.

The City of Valdosta is proud to sponsor this event; however, Lowndes County residents are also welcome to participate.

To participate, residents are reminded to remove all decorations, lights, and stands from their trees before drop-off. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

For more information or questions, please contact the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229)-259-3590.