//Valdosta natives honored in SRTC pinning ceremony

Photo: Bottom Row: Kierra Washington, Caroline Palmer, Qweunda Lester, Tionne Gabriel, Heath Massey, Conner Sadler, Carol Andrew. 2nd Row: Janeysia Yellock, Tyeera Gardner, Jase Collins, Sonya McLean, Kayla Jacobs, Tiffany Edmonds, Bobbie Quick, Jennifer Chason, Olivia Osgatharp, Kiera Gardner. 3rd Row: Amanda Colvin, Patricia Key, Jayla Livingston, Takesha Darity, Ashley Glass, Marje Mosely, Kasandra Bynum, Zamiah Leaks. 4th Row: Amanda Kines, LaDashia Banks, Asian Downs, Regine Cone, Pauline Nguyen, Deangela Arrington, Octavia Nixon, Samantha Castillo, Vivian Winter, Anabell Luna, Ally Johnson, 5th Row: Meredith Campbell, Carrie Engram, Addie Hamner, Carlos Segundo, Katie Galphin. 6th Row: Faith Johnson, Robert Talor, Tiffany McIntryre, Toddarian Boyd. Not pictured: Dorothy Stokes, Brittany Pollock, Oreesha Young and Autumn Hart.

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta natives were recently honored in the Southern Regional Technical College pinning ceremony.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Thomasville during which 49 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) and ASN-Bridge students from the SRTC-Thomasville cohort received their nursing pins. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students is eligible to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on December 4 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams.

The ASN students receiving pins include:

Anabell Luna of Valdosta (31605)

Marje Mosley of Valdosta (31602)

During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the nineteenth century, Nightingale was known as the “Lady with the Lamp,” tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.

At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Deangela Arrington of the ASN Program and Faith Johnson of the ASN-Bridge Program received the Clinical Excellence Awards. This is a special award because their classmates vote on the recipients. These students have shown leadership among their classmates and are always willing to assist in the lab, in the clinical setting, and in study groups.

The Highest Exit Exam Award was given to Marje Mosley of the ASN Program and Carol Andrew and Kierra Washington of the ASN-Bridge Program for scoring the highest on the exit exam on the first attempt.

SRTC’s ASN faculty recognized Conner Sadler and Tiffany McIntyre of the ASN Program and Janeysia Yellock of the ASN-Bridge Program with the Nightingale Award. The ASN faculty established the Nightingale Award in recognition of an outstanding student who exemplifies the characteristics essential to the caring nature of nursing. The recipient is a person who always displays a positive attitude, is reflective of the college’s work ethic standards, epitomizes the carative nature of our profession, and consistently demonstrates gentleness, kindness, professionalism, and dedication.

Finally, Archbold Memorial Hospital presented its Leadership Award to Dorothy Stokes and Jase Collins of the ASN Program and Tiffany Edmonds of the ASN-Bridge Program for their exemplary leadership throughout the year.

“This is the largest cohort of ASN graduates in our program to date, and their journey has been nothing short of inspiring. They have worked tirelessly to master the skills and knowledge required to deliver exceptional care to our community,” said SRTC’s ASN Faculty Sadie Burke, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. “As they prepare to enter the workforce, I am confident that each of them will continue to overcome challenges with the same passion, responsibility, and dedication that has defined their time in our program. They are ready to make meaningful contributions to nursing and to the lives of the patients and communities they will serve.”

The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

SRTC offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get you quickly into your desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

